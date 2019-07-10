The French military said on Wednesday several Javelin missiles found in a rebel base in Libya were purchased by the French government from the United States but were never intended for sale or transfer to any party to the Libya conflict.

In a statement sent to reporters, the army ministry said the missiles were intended for the "self-protection of a French military unit deployed to carry out counter-terrorism operations."

"Damaged and unusable, the armaments were being temporarily stocked at a depot ahead of their destruction," the ministry said.

Forces belonging to Libya's UN-recognised GNA government announced they found US-made weapons at a base belonging to warlord Khalifa Haftar's militants after retaking control of Gharyan town.

Haftar's militia launched an offensive on Tripoli earlier this year and had been using Gharyan as their main supply base to attack the capital.

The seized weapons included four Javelin anti-tank missiles packed in wooden crates marked "armed forces of the United Arab Emirates."