PAHALGAM, India-administered Kashmir — From a distance, several Indian soldiers blow whistles and wave their right hands frantically while holding AK-47 assault rifles chained to their bodies on the left. This is an order for all vehicles to pull over and stop on the main highway that links India-administered Kashmir to the rest of the world.

The ritual is familiar to the regular commuters, many of whom grow restive and start cursing the Indian state that has, in the recent months, unleashed a series of repressive tactics to contain the 30-year-old popular insurgency.

Until May 30, the civilian vehicles stopped would only be let go once a convoy of army vehicles had barrelled along the opposite side of the road, a measure imposed after a Kashmiri suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden car into a paramilitary convoy on February 14, killing 40 Indian soldiers. After much public outrage, the diktat was withdrawn.

An Indian tourist walks up to a soldier and asks him why the vehicles have been stopped and for how long. Kashmiris are well aware of the reasons, which would soon become clear.

“A convoy is coming,” the soldier says and the tourist goes back to his car.

The word “convoy” in the highest-militarised zone in the world usually refers to a long line of Indian army trucks. Half an hour passes but no convoy is in sight. The line of the halted vehicles grows longer in the meantime. Many commuters told me the line was shorter compared to the previous days —when it would be more than a mile long — because it was a holiday.

The summer heat turns vehicles into furnaces and many travellers get out, but the sun, which throws harsher light at high altitudes, drives them back into their vehicles.

After about 75 minutes, the convoy appears. First a few security vehicles, then buses, SUVs, cars and taxis whose registration plates giving away the places they belong to — HR (Haryana), RJ (Rajasthan), UP (Uttar Pradesh), names of north Indian states. A vehicle fitted with IED-jamming device is sandwiched in between.

The vehicles carry Indian pilgrims headed for Amarnath cave, where a phallus-shaped stalagmite is formed during May and melts by August. Hindus believe this naturally forming ice linga represents Lord Shiva. The nearest of the two routes to the mountainous cave is about 100 kilometres from the spot where the traffic has been stopped, a place called Qazigund.

A few cars that break out of the line are allowed to proceed towards the Indian mainland because they carry the Indian pilgrims who were returning after glimpsing the ice lingam. Kashmiri travellers fume.

“They would deprive us of oxygen if they could control it,” said a Kashmiri youth, Javed, a frequent commuter on this highway.

A soldier said that on average 400-600 pilgrims’ vehicles pass on this highway each day. Each time, traffic comes to a standstill until they reach their destinations, ironically named as the “base camps” of Nunwan and Baltal. The final leg of the pilgrimage, mostly by foot, begins from these two places.

No civilian can cross the raised footpath dividing the highway when the pilgrim vehicles pass by. All major roads leading to villages and towns along the highway are blocked by soldiers or armoured vehicles during this time. Civilian traffic is barred for five hours (now reduced to two) on a stretch of the highway in Jammu region.

Some pilgrims film the fabled natural beauty of the place with their mobile phones and some chant slogans for the Shiva. At some places, they have been heard shouting provocative political slogans. They greet the soldiers whose relationship with the locals is anything but cordial.

As many as 40,000 soldiers are deployed exclusively for the security of the pilgrims or yatris along the routes and around pilgrim camps and community kitchens, making this annual journey one of the most militarised affairs. Tens of hundreds of policemen perform other related duties.

Local residents said that the pilgrims are accommodated in several security camps along the highway for a specified time— sometimes overnight if they arrive late in the Valley —before heading towards the cave.

In Shompora, Qazigund, about 100 metres away from the place where the civilian vehicles were stopped, a six-acre security camp currently doubles as a transit camp for the pilgrims. Pre-fabricated rows of huts have been built to accommodate the yatris who, the local residents said, sing religious songs during the night.

Ghulam Nabi Mir, who runs a grocery shop near the camp, said the traffic stops have become a nightmare.

“Yesterday a woman came to my shop and requested if she could sit here for a while. She was travelling in a taxi which was stopped when the yatri buses passed by and her six-month-old baby wouldn’t stop crying because of the heat in the vehicle. The ceiling fan in my shop calmed the baby. Zulm haez zulm (it's nothing but oppression),” said Mir.