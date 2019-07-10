The death of 12-year-old Shukri Yahya Abdi, in the little town of Bury outside Manchester in the UK, was made even more tragic by the fact that she arrived as a refugee with her mother and siblings two years ago.

They arrived through the Kenyan refugee camp Dadaab, and not directly from Mogadishu as had been earlier reported. Shukri, the eldest of five, was described by her mother Zam Zam Ture as a “quiet girl” who was “so happy and so focussed on her future”.

I had an exclusive interview with Shukri’s aunt Saynab Hareed who had some breaking news to share after family members viewed the body at the hospital mortuary; Shukri’s body had broken bones and bruises on the back of her head, which suggested that she fell in the water backwards hitting her head and died likely as a result of that rather than drowning.

When asked about the recent reports on social media that Shukri had bite marks on her body, Saynab, whose mother helped to wash Shukri’s body and prepare it as part of the Islamic Janazah funeral ritual, added that Shukri did have marks on her body that were not consistent with bite marks but instead showed an injury as a result of falling into the river.

She also added that the part of the river where Shukri Abdi’s body was found was a rocky, shallow part, not deep enough to drown in, which further suggests that Shukri would have fallen in backwards and hit her head on the rocks. The question that this poses then is whether she fell or was pushed.

It has been reported that Shukri was with four classmates at the time of her death on the evening of June 27. In the latest statement by Manchester Police, Detective Inspector Naismith told the hearing: “It appeared Shukri and some friends had gone to the river to play after school [and that] Shukri went into deep water and got into difficulty, but there was nothing to suggest any third party involvement.”

Shukri’s aunt says her niece was found around midnight and that if Shukri was playing near the river after school in the evening with friends, then it seems highly unlikely that she would have gone into the river without any witnesses.

Instead, for Shukri’s body to be found close to midnight, that would indicate that any potential witnesses would choose not to report this incident during the time that it happened because Hareed adds, Shukri would not have been by the river by herself at night.

Shukri’s school Broad Oak High School, which recently changed its name to Broad Oak Sports College, some are saying, in the wake of Shukri’s death, has been under fire for its lack of immediate response to the death.

On July 4, I reported on Twitter that the school had responded to the announcement of a peaceful demonstration outside the school by closing an hour and a half before it began. Broad Oak is no stranger to controversies, in 2015, Caroline Bailey, a mum-of-two and popular teacher, committed suicide after complaining about staff bullying. Two weeks ago, Shukri died under mysterious circumstances after being bullied in the same school.