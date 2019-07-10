The instability that plagued Sudan and led to the downfall of the longtime military dictator Omar Bashir has been a particularly bitter affair for the army.

While it was the military who eventually threw out Bashir, power in the capital has been increasingly devolved to an assembly of riotous militiamen, decked out in uniform, who have taken upon themselves the label and reputation of the army.

These so-called ‘Rapid Support Forces’, a notorious militia coalition whose leader Hamaidti Dagolo has emerged as a strongman in the transitional military regime, illustrate the extent to which Sudan’s army has been upstaged by independent militias who rule under its banner.

Its vulnerability cannot be lost upon the army, whose commander Kamal Mahi led the deposition of Bashir and whose former inspector Abdel-Fattah Burhan is the figurehead in the transitional government.

On one hand the 30-year repression, adventurism, and mismanagement on Bashir’s record made the military upon whom he rested unpopular.

On the other hand, the survival of military power has been increasingly taken out of its control and put in the care of an autonomous faction with a long record of violence, brutality, and – perhaps most unnervingly – insubordination.

There is irony, too, in the fact that Dagolo’s militiamen have rampaged through opposition processions chanting the slogan of the army, for they have themselves often crossed swords with the army chain of command. But in having allied so long with Dagolo, the officers only have themselves to blame.

The Janjaweed from Darfur to Khartoum

Dagolo’s militia is not a new factor in Sudan’s politics. It originated among the so-called Janjaweed, the ethnic militias employed in the peripheral Darfur region by the government to outsource its uncertain control there. A mixture of poor governance and Darfur’s connection with the long war in neighbouring Chad led to ethnic polarisation in which Khartoum, notwithstanding an official Islamic rhetoric that shunned ethnic division, sided squarely with pastoralist Arab-descended clans.

The earliest Janjaweed militias founded there, dating back to the late 1980s when the Chad war was in full swing, included the Rizaiqat militia founded by Dagolo’s uncle Juma, which engaged in repeated depredation against its Fur and Zaghawa neighbours with tacit governmental tolerance. This provoked an insurgency that soon received support from Chad’s Zaghawa-dominated regime, the opposition communists of northern Sudan, and the Western-backed rebels in southern Sudan.

The North Darfur governor, Ibrahim Sulaiman – himself a former army head – attempted to arrest leaders on both sides, but was overruled by Bashir’s lieutenants in Khartoum who preferred to back one side, the Janjaweed, to the hilt.