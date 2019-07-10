The European Commission lowered its estimates on Wednesday for eurozone growth and inflation, saying uncertainty over US trade policy posed a major risk to the bloc.

The commission confirmed its prediction that economic growth in the eurozone would slow this year to 1.2 percent from 1.9 percent in 2018. It also revised down its estimate for next year's growth, which is now seen at 1.4 percent instead of the 1.5 percent forecast in May.

Risks for the bloc have increased, the commission said, and mostly come from "the elevated uncertainty" around United States' trade policy, as Washington keeps threatening punitive tariffs on a broad range of EU products.

Fears of increased trade tensions "could also trigger a shift in global risk sentiment at times when valuations appear stretched across many asset classes," EU economics commissioner Pierre Moscovici told a news conference.

"This could lead to rapid tightening of global financial conditions," he added.

The weaker economic outlook contributed to a downward revision of inflation expectations, the commission said, cutting its estimate to 1.3 percent for this year and next from the 1.4 percent it previously estimated for both years.

This year's forecast matches the ECB's projection, but for 2020 the commission's estimate is lower than the 1.4 percent rate forecast by the central bank in its latest projections, released in June. That could give the ECB a reason to push ahead with fresh stimulus.