The United States women’s football team, the back-to-back winners of the Women’s World Cup, will be greeted Wednesday in New York City with a ticker-tape parade after defeating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday in Paris in the tournament’s final. It is the fourth time the US has won the cup since the games began in 1991.

However, the usually uncontroversial American custom of victorious major league sports teams visiting the White House, along with the occasional celebrity guest, has been turned into weeks-long news events under US President Donald Trump.

Some players across a host of teams have refused to take ‘grip and grin’ photographs with Trump in the presidential mansion, and some have been turned into grotesque stunts involving feasts of fast food for college football champs.

The White House visit has become a vortex of controversy, forcing US athletes to decide whether they will stand by Trump’s side. The US women’s football team is no exception and has decided which side they are on. As have dozens of other US teams and players, while others were happy to attend.

While decisions by hockey, baseball and American football players to spurn, tolerate or embrace an audience with the president make headlines in the US, the opinions of these players rarely resonate across the Atlantic or Pacific. Without setting out to do so, US women’s World Cup team was able to broadcast a message of defiance against Trump through the international language of ‘soccer’, as the team members call it.

And the American team is not alone in using the global spotlight of professional sports to push back at the retreat of democracy. In Trump’s case, it was particularly fitting that the rebuke came from a multiethnic squad of American women, who are on the front lines of Trump’s push for Republican policies that would restrict their rights.

Indeed, one of their most talented players, Marie Rapinoe, has been vocal in her condemnation of Trump on behalf of her entire team. “I’m not going to the f*****g White House… We’re not going to be invited,” Rapinoe said on June 25. The video was made months before.

Political expression is not a new aspect of Rapinoe’s career, having stood or kneeled silently during the national anthem since 2016, after former San Francisco 49ers football quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem, sung before kickoff, in protest at police violence against minority communities in the US.

“I haven’t experienced over-policing, racial profiling, police brutality or the sight of a family member’s body lying dead in the street. But I cannot stand idly by while there are people in this country who have had to deal with that kind of heartache,” she wrote at the time.

“There is no perfect way to protest. I know that nothing I do will take away the pain of those families. But I feel in my heart it is right to continue to kneel during the national anthem, and I will do whatever I can to be part of the solution."