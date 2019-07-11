Regime and opposition forces were locked in clashes on Thursday in north-west Syria after an advance by opposition fighters killed 56 combatants overnight, a war monitor said.

"The fighting is ongoing as regime planes and artillery pound the area," the head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) Rami Abdel Rahman said on Thursday morning.

Russian and regime aircraft ramped up their deadly bombardment of the Idlib region –– home to some three million people –– since late April, despite a months-old international truce deal.

Clashes have also raged on the edges of the region, including in the north of Hama province.

Late Wednesday, opposition forces, Hayat Tahrir al Sham and allied militants, took control of Hama's Hamameyat village and hilltop, in clashes that killed 32 regime forces and 24 other combatants, the SOHR said.

Naji Mustafa, a spokesman for the allied National Liberation Front rebel grouping, said: "The hill is very strategic because it overlooks...supply routes to enemy forces."

HTS spokesman Abu Khaled al Shami said the after-dark attack wrested control of the "heavily fortified" hill from the regime forces.

Renewed regime offensive

More than 550 civilians have been killed in regime and Russian air strikes on north-west Syria since the end of April, according to the Observatory.

Air strikes on Wednesday alone killed 11 civilians, among them four children, including in raids that knocked a hospital out of service, the monitor said.