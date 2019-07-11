A car bomb killed at least 11 people and wounded many others on Thursday in the Syrian city of Afrin, medical sources and a war monitor said.

The blast struck an entrance to the city, killing civilians, including children, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitoring group reported.

The Observatory and the medical sources said many other people had been wounded in the explosion, some very badly.

No immediate claim

"Among the victims, at least six are originally from Eastern Ghouta", a former rebel stronghold outside Damascus retaken by the regime last year, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.