During the presidential elections in Russia last year, a candidate named “Alice” ran for president. She ran her campaign using a slogan like “the president who knows you best” and she did receive a couple thousand votes. To be correct, “Alice” was not a she, but an artificial intelligence (AI) system. Alice’s campaign page is still up.

“Alice” is not the only AI system to run for public office. Last year, during a mayoral race in Tama, a part of Japan’s capital Tokyo, a machine named “Michihito Matsuda” placed third with a couple thousand votes. Alongside “Alice” and “Michihito Matsuda” is “Sam”, a machine hailing from New Zealand. “Sam” is being created to run in the 2020 general elections and has been called the first virtual politician in the world.

What happened in the scenarios described above is reflective of how politics is changing in the new age. In the past, humans ran for office. Tomorrow, the intelligent machines will. And, they may win, as citizens become increasingly frustrated with human politicians.

Given that AI is expected to make dramatic changes to societies globally in the next few decades, going beyond anything dreamed up during previous technological revolutions, a plausible future scenario would be that humans govern together with the machines. Think of the country where you live. What would such a future look like? This question is rarely, if ever, explored.

The new technological revolution will not only replace humans in routine tasks that can be easily replicated by machines, but will facilitate the automation of complex tasks. The new, intelligent machines will replace humans in every aspect of life, from driving cars to diagnosing diseases and more. Taking into account the recent breakthroughs in the field of deep learning, one should consider what does this mean for politicians?

It is important to note that parts of our politics have already been employing new communication technologies. Consider reaching out to voters. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey’s president, beamed a hologram of himself to speak to several groups of thousands of people simultaneously. Consider also the message. Political candidates all over the world now use social media channels to target different groups of voters with different target messages. The growing automation of governance is no longer science fiction, but a reality we are only beginning to grasp.