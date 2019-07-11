TÜRKİYE
Turkish Presidency of Communications gets two global awards
Two Turkish projects won the Golden World Awards for Excellence that enables public relations professionals to collaborate and be recognised.
Two Turkish projects won the Golden World Awards for Excellence (GWA) that enables public relations professionals to collaborate and be recognised. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
July 11, 2019

International public relations body awarded Turkey with two trophies as the best public relation projects in two branches on Thursday, Communications Director for Turkish Presidency said on his personal Twitter account.

The International Public Relations Association (IPRA) is the organiser of public relations' annual global competition — the Golden World Awards for Excellence (GWA) — that enables public relations professionals to collaborate and be recognised.

The projects, Center for Presidential Communications (CIMER) and "I Have an Idea For My Country in 2019" awarded in Community Engagement categories by IPRA that stands for the PR campaign that helps engagement a community in a specific way.

"We are proud to congratulate all my colleagues who contributed to the international representation of our country," Fahrettin Altun wrote on Twitter.

The annual IPRA GWA initiative, founded in 1990, recognises excellence in PR practises worldwide in a variety of categories.

Recipients of the award take particular pride in the recognition granted to their entry as meeting international standards of excellence in public relations. 

The Global Contribution Award recognises a campaign with an objective of meeting one of the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

SOURCE:TRT World
