International public relations body awarded Turkey with two trophies as the best public relation projects in two branches on Thursday, Communications Director for Turkish Presidency said on his personal Twitter account.

The International Public Relations Association (IPRA) is the organiser of public relations' annual global competition — the Golden World Awards for Excellence (GWA) — that enables public relations professionals to collaborate and be recognised.

The projects, Center for Presidential Communications (CIMER) and "I Have an Idea For My Country in 2019" awarded in Community Engagement categories by IPRA that stands for the PR campaign that helps engagement a community in a specific way.