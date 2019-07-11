UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said funds pledged to help Mozambique recover from the devastation of two successive cyclones "is far below what is needed."

Guterres, who is touring Mozambique, said, "the funds mobilised both for emergency and for reconstruction is far below what is needed."

International donors last month pledged $1.2 billion after the poor southern African country was battered by two powerful cyclones within weeks of each other.

But the UN estimated that $3.2 billion is needed overall. Earlier, about $273 million had been raised for the emergency response.

Cyclone Idai, which struck in March, was the strongest storm on record to hit Mozambique.

It swept away homes, roads and bridges, leaving around 700 people dead and displaced 1.5 million others.