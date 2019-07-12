In July 1995, Serb forces entered the UN-protected zone of Srebrenica and slaughtered at least 7,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys in an act of genocide.

The main perpetrators responsible for the genocide, Radovan Karadzic and Ratko Mladic, were later convicted of genocide at UN-administered trials in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Nearly a quarter of a century later, the families of the victims are still grappling with the aftermath, as the search for remains continues.

For those who survived, the memories also refuse to go away and are as fresh as they were that July 24 years ago.

Adel Sabanovic was a teenager in Srebrenica searching houses near his own for water and food when he was captured by Serb forces.

“They slaughtered eight people there, raped women and girls, and with the help of Allah my grandma saved me from the hands of Serb soldiers,” he recalled when speaking to TRT World.

A Serb soldier ordered Adel to pour out water to clean his bloodstained hands and wash the bloodied knives after he had killed Bosnian Muslims.

“They were this big and covered in blood. The tarpaulin was also bloody, the orange one, I still remember that,” Sabanovic said.

In a nearby house, Serb soldiers had detained Bosnian Muslim girls ages around 15 or 16 and subjected them to rapes and beatings.

“Those screams are still echoing in my ears. At night I don’t sleep with the lights off,” he said.

Estimates on the number of women raped during the Bosnian War range from 20,000 to 50,000 women, the overwhelming majority of whom were Bosnian Muslim women.