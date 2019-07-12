Political tensions between Turkey and Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) have escalated after Ankara sent another drilling ship to Eastern Mediterranean to speed up its gas exploration in the region.

Turkey and the GCA hold conflicting views on the legal rights to explore the newly-discovered gas fields close to the divided island, which since 1974 has had two different administrations - one led by Turkish Cypriots in the north and another one led by Greek Cypriots in the south.

In 1974, Turkey militarily intervened in Cyprus to prevent a change in the island’s political status quo following the Greek Cypriot military coup, which aimed to join the island with Greece, violating the founding principle of the internationally-recognised government of the Republic of Cyprus.

On Monday, the EU, of which the GCA is a member, accused Turkey of carrying out illegal drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, backing the Greek Cypriot claims against Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Brussels has also threatened Ankara with swift sanctions.

“We call on Turkish authorities, once again, to refrain from such actions, act in a spirit of good neighbourliness and respect the sovereignty and sovereign right of the Republic of Cyprus in accordance with international law,” said Federica Mogherini, the EU’s foreign policy chief.

But legal experts believe that Cyprus sovereignty is not so easily defined due to the island’s special political status, drawn up by Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom in the late 1950s during tough negotiations.

“The Republic of Cyprus [founded in 1960] is not a unitarian state. It’s a state with two communities and two regions, whose rights have been guaranteed by agreements [signed among Britain, Turkey and Greece,” said Enver Arikoglu, an associate professor of international law at Istanbul University.

“Greek Cypriots have no sole sovereignty over Cyprus. Sovereignty emanates from the two peoples [Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots] of the island,” said Mustafa Lakadamyali, Turkish Cypriot Ambassador, representing the TRNC in Washington, DC.

As a result, Turkey does not recognise a solely Greek-led administration as the legal representative of the whole of Cyprus, and believes Turkish Cypriots have the right to explore gas fields as much as Greek Cypriots do, according to Arikoglu.

Since 2003, the Greek Cypriot administration has signed agreements with Egypt, Lebanon and Israel to determine their respective EEZs in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkey does not recognise these agreements because Ankara believes the Greek-led administration does not represent all the inhabitants of the island.

On the other hand, in 2011, the TRNC issued a permit to Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) to conduct explorations off the TRNC coasts.

Turkey is the sole country that recognises the TRNC as an independent country since 1983.

Besides Ankara’s protection of Turkish Cypriot rights concerning their stakeholdership in all of the island’s natural sources, it has also been opposing Greek Cypriot gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean based on its national continental shelf and exclusive economic zone (EEZ) rights in the region.

“The Greek Cypriot unilateral actions do not only disregard Turkish Cypriots’ existing rights but also challenge Turkey’s maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean in the west of the Island,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Disputed territories