US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta has resigned, believing that he has become a distraction to the administration because of his handling of the sex abuse case against financier Jeffrey Epstein a decade ago.

Acosta joined Trump on the White House lawn as Trump announced the resignation and Trump praised him as a "great, great" labor secretary.

Trump said Acosta initiated the resignation by calling him Friday morning and saying he felt he had become a distraction to the administration.

Trump named Deputy Labor Secretary Patrick Pizzella as the acting secretary of labor.

Acosta has served in Trump's Cabinet since April 2017 and from 2005 through 2009 was the US attorney for the Southern District of Florida. It was there that he handled Epstein's first case involving sex with girls, which resulted in a punishment that critics say was far too lenient.

Epstein, a billionaire hedge fund manager, pleaded not guilty to new federal charges in New York this week. Epstein had a social circle that over the years has included Trump, former president Bill Clinton and Britain's Prince Andrew.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had called on Tuesday for Acosta to resign.

Acosta had responded to the criticism on Tuesday by saying on Twitter that Epstein's crimes were "horrific" and that he was glad prosecutors were moving forward based on new evidence and testimony that could "more fully bring him to justice."

On Wednesday Acosta held a news conference to defend his handling of the deal, which allowed Epstein to plead guilty to a state charge and not face federal prosecution. Acosta said Epstein would have had an even lighter sentence if not for the deal.