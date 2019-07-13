At $5 billion, the fine the FTC is about to levy on Facebook is by far the largest it's given to a technology company, easily eclipsing the second largest, $22 million for Google in 2012.

The long-expected punishment, which Facebook is well prepared for, is unlikely to make a dent in the social media giant's deep pockets. But it will also likely saddle the company with additional restrictions and another lengthy stretch of strict scrutiny.

Multiple news reports on Friday said the FTC has voted to fine Facebook for privacy violations and mishandling user data. Most of them cited an unnamed person familiar with the matter.

Facebook and the FTC declined to comment. The 3-2 vote broke along party lines, with Republicans in support and Democrats in opposition to the settlement, according to the reports.

The case now moves to the Justice Department's civil division for review. It's unclear how long the process would take, though it is likely to be approved. A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the Facebook matter.

For many companies, a $5 billion fine would be crippling. But Facebook is not most companies. It had nearly $56 billion in revenue last year. This year, analysts expect around $69 billion, according to Zacks. As a one-time expense, the company will also be able to exclude the amount from its adjusted earnings results —the profit figure that investors and financial analysts pay attention to.

'A tap on the wrist'

"This closes a dark chapter and puts it in the rearview mirror with Cambridge Analytica," said Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. "Investors still had lingering worries that the fine might not be approved. Now, the Street can breathe a little easier."

Facebook has earmarked $3 billion for a potential fine and said in April it was anticipating having to pay up to $5 billion.

But while Wall Street — and likely Facebook executives — may be breathing a little easier, the fine alone has not appeased Facebook critics, including privacy advocates and lawmakers.

"The reported $5 billion penalty is barely a tap on the wrist, not even a slap," said Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut. "Such a financial punishment for a purposeful, blatant illegality is chump change for a company that makes tens of billions of dollars every year."

He and others questioned whether the FTC will force Facebook to make any meaningful changes to how it handles user data. This might include limits on what information it collects on people and how it targets ads to them. It's currently unclear what measures the settlement includes beyond the fine.

Privacy advocates have been calling on the FTC to come down on Facebook for a decade, but over that time the company's money, power and Washington influence has only increased.