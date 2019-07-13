Turkey launched counter-terror Operation Claw-2 in northern Iraq on Friday at 10 pm (local time), Turkey's Ministry of National Defense said on Saturday.

"This is a follow-up on the successfully ongoing Claw-1 operation in Hakurk area which revealed new information on terrorist activity," said the ministry in a statement.

The new Operation Claw-2 aims to destroy caves and shelters used by the PKK terror organisation in northern Iraq, according to the ministry.

TRT World's Turkey analyst Yusuf Erim has more.