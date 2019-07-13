TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey launches counter-terror operation Claw-2 in Northern Iraq
Operation Claw-2 aims to destroy caves and shelters used by the PKK terror organisation in northern Iraq, Turkish defense ministry said.
Turkey launches counter-terror operation Claw-2 in Northern Iraq
On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK terror organisation in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq. / AA
By Mostafa Rachwani
July 13, 2019

Turkey launched counter-terror Operation Claw-2 in northern Iraq on Friday at 10 pm (local time), Turkey's Ministry of National Defense said on Saturday.

"This is a follow-up on the successfully ongoing Claw-1 operation in Hakurk area which revealed new information on terrorist activity," said the ministry in a statement.

The new Operation Claw-2 aims to destroy caves and shelters used by the PKK terror organisation in northern Iraq, according to the ministry.

TRT World's Turkey analyst Yusuf Erim has more.

RECOMMENDED

"Operation continues as planned with the support of Air Force planes, ground fire support vehicles, ATAK helicopters and UAVs," the statement added.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
UN urges 'maximum restraint' in Iran amid protests
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach