PKK claims responsibility for forest fires in Turkey's Mugla province
The PKK terror organisation claimed responsibility for setting fire to wooded land in Turkey's southwestern town of Dalaman in Mugla.
The fire in Mugla's Bodrum district was brought under control after 40 hours. / AA
July 13, 2019

The PKK terror organisation has claimed responsibility for forest fires in Turkey’s Aegean tourist coastal towns of Dalaman and Mugla, and for another fire on the outskirts of Turkey’s largest city Istanbul, local media reported. 

The terror group claimed responsibility in a written statement published by a social media account linked to the group on Friday.

At Mugla's Dalaman district of Karacaagac, 400 hectares of woodland were set alight. Approximately 20 helicopters, 77 pumpers and 426 firefighters struggled to stop the two-day-long fire.

Many villages in the region had to be evacuated due to the fire which also affected touristic spots.

The second fire claimed by the terror organisation took place in Istanbul's Kartal district on Thursday but was brought under control in a short time. 

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has waged a terror campaign against the Republic of Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
