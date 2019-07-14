Thousands rallied in Hong Kong for a second day on Sunday, in an area popular with mainland Chinese shoppers, as deep-seated anger and frustration at the government's handling of an extradition bill refuses to dissipate.

The protest that began at about 0700 GMT (1500) in the northern district of Sha Tin was peaceful throughout most of the day. But some scuffles broke out after nightfall, when police with helmets and shields started clearing streets in the densely crowded area of high-rise buildings.

Hundreds of protesters, many wearing helmets and surgical masks, retreated into a shopping complex, where some threw umbrellas and water bottles at police.

Police followed them, and reporters could see the two sides along walkways of several floors of the complex hitting each other with umbrellas and grabbing each other's helmets.

Journalist Joel Labi has more from Hong Kong.

'Free Hong Kong'

A few protesters waved British and American flags, with banners calling for independence for Hong Kong flying from makeshift flagpoles. Some marchers beat drums and others carried banners that read, "Free Hong Kong."

Chants of "Carrie Lam go to hell," rang through the crowd, referring to the city's embattled leader.

The protests have fuelled the former British colony's biggest political crisis since China regained control of Hong Kong in 1997 and pose a direct challenge to authorities in Beijing.

The focus of the rallies has veered occasionally from the extradition bill, which would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial, to broader issues fuelling tension between Hong Kong people and mainland Chinese.