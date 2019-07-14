Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday thatf US President Donald Trump has the authority to waive sanctions on Turkey for its purchase of S-400 Russian air defence systems and should find a "middle ground" in the dispute.

In a meeting with chief editors of prominent newspapers and TV channels in Istanbul, Erdogan emphasised that Turkey is only seeking to guard its national interest.

"We are not preparing for war by purchasing the S-400s. We are trying to guarantee our own national security interests and peace. This is the utmost goal of all our steps - to improve our defence industry," Erdogan said.

“A quarter-century ago Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kuwait; and in recent history, Iraq, Syria, Ukraine, Yemen and Qatar and the problems caused by Israel's expansionism in the region all show what kind of result you can face when you are not strong," Erdogan continued.

Speaking on the delivery of the S-400's President Erdogan said: "Hopefully, we will complete part of this by the end of this year, and finish it by April next year."

Erdogan's comments came two days after NATO member Turkey took delivery of the first consignment of advanced Russian S-400 missile defence system parts, despite warnings from Washington that the move would trigger US sanctions.

Trump "has the authority to waive or postpone CAATSA", referring to US sanctions designed to prevent countries buying military equipment from Russia.