Turkey marks the third anniversary of a defeated coup, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

On July 15, 2016 a rogue faction in the Turkish military launched a coordinated operation to overturn the government.

In several major cities, including the capital Ankara and the country's biggest city Istanbul, they attempted to seize key installations.

As news of the coup attempt, by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), spread, citizens left their homes and offices to stop the soldiers armed with guns and tanks.

Three years later, families are still grieving their lost loved ones.

Commemorations

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday addressed the public at Istanbul's old Ataturk Airport.

In his speech Erdogan said Turkey would never be occupied by those who sold their souls to the devil.

"On the night of July 15, they wanted to bury Turkey into darkness but failed, Allah ruined their traps," he said.

"I salute every member of our heroic nation, who stood against planes, tanks, bullets to protect the independence of our nation and the future of our country on July 15," he added.

In his speech, Erdogan applauded the soldiers and staff of the Turkish Armed Forces.

"I would like to express my gratitude on behalf of myself and my nation to our media, non-governmental organisations and intellectuals for setting an example to the world," Erdogan said.

Here are the some key takeaways from his speech.

Earlier, he attended a prayer recitation at a mosque on the grounds of the presidential complex in Ankara.

Right after the event , Erdogan also attended the inauguration ceremony of the police headquarters building in the capital Ankara, previously destroyed during the coup attempt.

"As long as Turkey has its soldiers, police and intelligence, no one will attempt again to occupy the country," Erdogan said, adding that police had fought shoulder to shoulder with civilians against the coup plotters.

Turkish ministers on Monday also commemorated the third anniversary.

"On the anniversary of July 15, we commemorate our heroic martyrs, who gave their lives for democracy and homeland with mercy and our veterans with gratitude," Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish foreign minister, said in a Twitter post.

"On the night of July 15, we showed the world that we would not kneel before any human power other than the will of the nation. This honour is granted to very few nations," Abdulhamit Gul, the justice minister said, also on Twitter.

"We commemorate all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for our independence and future with mercy and gratitude," Gul added.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy said July 15 is also an absolute warning to those who want to test our will.

"We will not forget the betrayal to our nation that night and nation's heroism," said Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak in a Twitter post.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan, attending a ceremony hosted by Turkish satellite operator Turksat, said coup plotters had tried to occupy the Turksat campus to disrupt the broadcast. “Their (Turksat staff) heroism will not be forgotten,” Turhan said.

"As a last resort, they tried to stop the broadcast by bombing the campus. The AKA-1 was shot and a jet bombed the campus by making four dives on Turksat. The treacherous coup plotters could not achieve their abusive goals, and at 2:40 am they ran away, without looking back," Turhan said.

"Our solidarity with the Turkish people is not into question at all," the EU’s High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini said in Brussels.

TRT World speaks to Senior Advisor to Turkish President Gulnur Aybet who describes the night's "tense" atmosphere.

Grief and pride

Ahmet Hasbal's sons Cengiz and Huseyin, were at the forefront of a group of democracy supporters headed to Istanbul’s famed Bosphorus Bridge – since renamed the July 15 Martyrs’ Bridge – which had been barricaded by putschist forces.

“When they arrived at the bridge, [the putschists] opened fire on them," Hasbal said.

"Cengiz was shot by the second volley of bullets. The bullets went past Huseyin, but Cengiz collapsed. We went [to Istanbul] the next day, but Cengiz died 19 days later.”