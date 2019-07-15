In pictures - Turkey's tourism boom
TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
In pictures - Turkey's tourism boomFrom pristine beaches and clear blue waters to historical sites spanning back millennia, millions choose Turkey for their holiday each year.
People enjoy the Kaputas Beach during a summer day in the resort town of Kalkan in Turkey's Antalya province on August 27, 2018. Kaputas Beach known with its turquoise color, located between Kalkan and Kas districts in southwest of Turkey. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
July 15, 2019

The number of people coming to Turkey for tourism is going up according to the latest industry data.

Last year more than 45 million tourists, including Turkish nationals who live in other countries, visited the Mediterranean state, marking a record for the country's tourism sector.

Officials expect to break a new record in the number of arrivals this year.

Here are some of the country's top destinations that attract tourists from around the world for their natural, historical, and cultural appeal.

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
UN urges 'maximum restraint' in Iran amid protests
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach