Turkish Armed Forces were gravely affected from the July 15, 2016, coup attempt. In the aftermath of the bloody coup plot, more than 15,000 personnel were kicked out from the military. Among them were hundreds of high-ranking officers including 150 generals and admirals.

All these developments happened at a time when Turkey faced multiple threats to its security. The Syrian civil war and the instability in Iraq posed various risks along Turkey’s southern border.

Daesh still controlled large swaths of land in both of these countries. Even Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, was under Daesh control. The PKK, another major threat to Turkey, was able to expand itself from Iraq to Northern Syria filling the gap that arose from the Syrian civil war.

In such an atmosphere, contrary to popular belief, the Turkish Armed Forces were able to revive themselves. With the outstanding effort of its officials, the military quickly restructured itself to overcome the adverse effects of the staff shortage.

The Army, the backbone of the Turkish military, with its fight against the PKK and the beyond-border operations in Syria against Daesh and PKK’s Syrian offshoot PYD/YPG, showed that it was a robust and deterrent force.

Merely 40 days after the coup attempt, on August 24, 2016, Turkey started Operation Euphrates Shield. The objective of the operation was to clean Turkey’s borders from the Daesh threat. The Turkish Army, with its ally the Free Syrian Army, cleaned a roughly 100 km stretch of Turkey’s border of Daesh, which culminated to an area of more than 2,000 square km.

Strategic towns such as Jarabulus and Al Bab were captured from the Daesh. Moreover, with this operation, Turkey succeeded in preventing a potential merge of the PYD/YPG-held Afrin region in northwest Syria with the terrorist organisation's Syrian strongholds in northeast Syria. This move eliminated a threat of PYD/YPG control along the whole 900km Turkey-Syria border.

Turkey’s second cross border operation to Syria commenced one and a half year after Euphrates Shield. Operation Olive Branch, which started on January 20, 2018, aimed to clean Turkey’s borders and the Afrin region of the PYD/YPG threat.

The terrorist organisation's presence in the region posed serious risks to Turkey’s security. On many occasions, the PYD/YPG used the region to infiltrate Turkey. Afrin was also used by the terrorist organisation for recruitment and training purposes as well as a logistical base. With the success of the Operation Olive Branch, Turkey eliminated these threats and he possibility of PYD/YPG reaching the Mediterranean Sea.