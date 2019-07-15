Ankara and Washington, who have been close NATO allies for over six decades, are going through one of the most strained periods in their history of bilateral relations. Since the July 15 coup attempt in Turkey in 2016, the relations have witnessed several new crises, one after another.

The trial of Hakan Atilla, deputy director general of Turkey’s state-owned Halk Bank, in New York, after being accused of breaching US sanctions on Iran, is considered a politically motivated trial by Ankara. The detention of American Pastor Andrew Brunson in Turkey on charges of spying, divulging state secrets and for his links to FETO and the PKK, caused a further deterioration of relations, prompting the US to impose economic sanctions on Turkey.

Sanctions severely hit the Turkish economy and caused the Turkish lira to plunge to a record low against the US dollar. The latest episode in a series of rifts between the two NATO allies erupted when Turkey decided to purchase the Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, which led to discussions about whether Turkey would remain a NATO member.

What are the underlying causes of the rift?

What has caused the recent deterioration of the relationship between Turkey and the US? Among many other factors, the primary reason is that the US has displayed a lack of concern about the security needs of Turkey, acting in violation of the inherent characteristics of alliance rationale. Notably, two incidents have altered the trajectory of the alliance: US support of the YPG in Syria and the US disregard of the gravity of the July 15 coup attempt for the Turkish public.

Turkey has been fighting against the PKK for over four decades and considers the YPG the Syrian offshoot of PKK, which renders these groups as an existential threat. Yet, the US administration has neglected Turkey’s stance ever since the Obama presidency and instead lends considerable military and political support to the YPG in northern Syria. Turkey believes that this support to the YPG manifests as terrorist attacks on its homeland.

In addition, Turkey survived a bloody coup attempt three years ago on July 15, which had the capacity to bring the country to the edge of collapse; 251 people were killed, and thousands were injured as people came out in droves to resist the coup. This has become one of the vital turning points in Turkey’s recent history and also affected the collective memory of the Turkish people. Yet the US has again turned a deaf ear to the implications of the July 15 coup attempt and ignored the fact that Turkey considered this attempt as a matter of survival.

How the US lost its reliability

The US attitude to the two aforementioned incidents has adversely affected the US-Turkey alliance by undermining its credibility and reliability. A security alliance endures as long as it carries out a critical function: to serve the security interests of the alliance members.

Formal alliances are a sound means of sending credible signals that its members will remain committed to upholding one another’s security interests. As such, trust measures and confidence mechanisms between the allies stand as the linchpins of the alliance maintenance by ensuring that alliance members are reliable partners in the face of a security threat. The sustainability of an alliance can be damaged as a result of one side breaking promises and showing apathy towards the concerns of the other.