China's economic growth slowed to its lowest level in a decade in the quarter ending in June, putting further pressure on its leaders as they fight a tariff war with Washington.

The world's second-largest economy grew at 6.2 percent, down on the 6.4 percent it grew on the same period last year, government data showed on Monday.

The slowdown represents the weakest growth since the first quarter of 2009 - in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

The 6.2 percent figure released by the National Bureau of Statistics was in line with a survey of analysts commissioned by AFP and down from a 6.4 percent expansion in the first quarter.

The GDP figures are within the government's target range of 6.0-6.5 percent for the whole year, down from the 6.6 percent growth China posted in 2018.

So why has China’s economy started to slow down?

The Economist says that China's’ growth slowing down was inevitable after years of growth at around 10 percent. The bigger the economy gets, the harder it is to keep growing at the same pace. Growth of seven percent this year would generate more output than 14 percent growth approximately did in 2007.

Is an ageing population playing a part?

Experts say the Chinese market is not able to provide traditional industries with the necessary amount of workers needed to sustain high economic development.

According to China Daily, after peaking at 925 million in 2011, the working age population (aged between the 15 and 59) has started to fall. In 2012, the working age fell by 3.45 million, in 2013 it dropped by 2.44 million, in 2014 it fell by 3.71 million, and in 2015 it fell by 4.87 million.

The working population is expected to drop from 830 million today to 700 million in 2050, at a speed of up to 7.6 million annually, according to the government.

Is the one-child policy to blame for its economic slowdown?

In a historic decision in 2015, China ended its one-child policy and allowed married couples to have two children for the first time in 30 years.

The one-child policy produced a massive demographic dividend by creating an expanded working-age population relative to the total population, according to data from China's National Bureau of Statistics. The net effect was a growing and increasingly productive labour force.

However the benefits of the one -child policy began to peter out and in 2012, the ratio of working-age people to total population peaked. This was because the economic benefits of the policy ironically led to a better standard of living and people therefore living for longer.

Paying back the debt

The Economist reports that for the past few years, China has been on a borrowing binge, and that the total debt (including government, household, and corporate) has risen to about 250 percent of GDP, up 100 percentage points since 2008.