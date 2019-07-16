Germany's Ursula von der Leyen faces a make-or-break vote on Tuesday in her quest to be the European Commission's first female leader, and a raft of promises made the previous day may help her win over sceptical European Union socialist and liberal lawmakers.

To appease them, von der Leyen pledged more ambitious carbon dioxide emissions targets, a more growth-oriented fiscal policy and taxing big tech companies.

She also vowed to create an additional comprehensive European rule-of-law mechanism that includes annual reporting, boost the EU's border guards earlier than scheduled to deal with the migrant issue, and set a minimum wage for EU workers.

Ira Spitzer reports.

Von der Leyen also suggested scrapping unanimous agreement by all 28 EU countries on climate, energy, social and taxation issues and give Britain more time to negotiate its exit from the bloc.

Her pledges came amidst anger among some EU lawmakers over her nomination by EU leaders and their rejection of the "spitzenkandidaten", the main parliamentary groups' candidates for the job.