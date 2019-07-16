NEW YORK — A United Nations-backed investigation into Daesh abuses in Iraq will reach a “milestone” in the coming weeks by helping to prosecute a captured member of the group, the head of the unit said on Monday.

Speaking in New York, Karim Asad Ahmad Khan, head of the so-called UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Daesh (UNITAD), said he was working to ensure the abusers faced justice.

“It is my hope that within the next two months the team will have provided tangible support with respect to at least one ongoing case before national courts, marking an important milestone in the delivery of our mandate,” Khan told the UN Security Council.

UNITAD gathers evidence of atrocities by Daesh or ISIS fighters in Iraq to help prosecutors in Iraq and beyond secure convictions in courts. Khan did not say where the upcoming case would be held; and UN spokesman Farhan Haq declined TRT World’s request for more information.

Critics have bemoaned the slow progress made by UNITAD since it was created by the UN Security Council in September 2017; but Khan outlined solid gains that his team had made in recent months.

Investigators are exhuming mass graves in Iraq and are focused on three areas — the massacre of Iraqi cadets at Tikrit Air Academy in June 2014, atrocities in Sinjar in August 2014, and a pattern of abuses in Mosul between 2014-2016, said Khan.

They are also gathering witness testimonies from Yezidis, Shias, Christians, Kaka’is, Shabaks, Sunnis, Turkmen and others who faced violence, sexual slavery and other abuses as Daesh swept across the Syrian border into Iraq in 2014, he said.

UNITAD now has 79 staffers and has moved out of a hotel into permanent offices in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad. It has bought DNA, other forensics gear and computer systems for storing hundreds of thousands of videos and Daesh documents, said Khan.

In the past two weeks, investigators have gained access to some 600,000 videos of Daesh crimes and more than 15,000 pages of internal Daesh documents “obtained from the battlefield by leading investigative journalists”, said Khan.

But, the British lawyer warned that the team must do more than just “establish an archive”.

“The collection of evidence in itself does not represent satisfaction … we must ensure that our work contributes … tangibly to domestic accountability efforts,” Khan told the 15-nation UN body on Monday.