Police officers in Italy uncovered a huge arms stash in the north of the country, which included an 800kg air-to-air missile and sophisticated assault weapons.

The haul was found in the home of Fabio Del Bergiolo, a member of the far-right Forza Nuova party, together with Nazi paraphernalia.

Del Bergiolo was arrested with three others, after an extensive surveillance operation and officers described the find as ‘unprecedented’.

According to officials, the arms were destined for Ukraine, where there is an ongoing conflict between the Ukrainian government and pro-Russian rebels.

The incident is, however, not isolated. Far-right groups across Europe and the US have often been found with stocks of heavy and light weaponry, although media coverage of their discovery is often low key and attention on the incidents short-lived.

While the weapons seized in Italy were for use in Ukraine, in other cases, they were intended for attacks against politicians, as well as ethnic and religious minorities.

In February this year, a member of the US Coast Guard was arrested after he was discovered to have stockpiled weapons for an attack on officials in Washington.

In 2017, a British soldier was arrested for stockpiling weapons including pump-action shotguns, reportedly in preparation for a race-based conflict.