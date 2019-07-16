NEW DELHI — An Indian runaway couple were allegedly attacked outside a court in northern Uttar Pradesh state, barely a week after they released a video on social media desperately pleading for police protection from the woman’s father who despised her relationship with a man from a so-called ‘untouchable’ Hindu caste.

Sakshi Mishra, from a Brahmin caste — the tip of the Hindu caste pyramid — had earlier this month secretly married her childhood friend Ajitesh Kumar, 29, a member of the 300 million-strong but historically marginalised Dalit community —formerly known as ‘untouchables’ — that rests at the bottom of a rigid Hindu caste hierarchy.

It was a barrage of threats to her life that prompted the 23-year-old woman to raise the alarm against her powerful politician father, who she said was trying to "eliminate" them over the "unholy relationship".

"I have married of my free will and my father has sent out his goons for us… if in future anything happens to me, Ajitesh or his family, my father…will be responsible for it," a defiant Sakshi said in the video posted on Facebook that caused massive public outcry online and hit the national headlines on TV and in newspapers.

On Monday the group of “unidentified” men launched the assault inside the Allahabad court, where the couple had gone to plead before the judges for an extra layer of police protection.

The attack came despite her father, Rajesh Mishra, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, publicly denying the allegations or coercion and assuring he never meant to harm them.

The attackers, suspected to be supporters of her father, managed to flee.

Police said they have launched an investigation into the crime and beefed up their security.

But thousands of young men and women in India are regularly harassed, hounded or simply forced to forgo their relationships, while in some cases they are even killed by their families in a bid to protect their ‘honour’ from couples who defy age-old matrimonial traditions and marry outside their caste, class or religion.

Killing for honour

With the high-profile family saga playing out in the public, the case has once again shone a light on the underbelly of Indian society and become a rallying point for activists demanding a change in the laws to protect vulnerable couples.

Hours before the video shored-up public support on social media for the couple last week, some 1,200 kilometres away in west India, a Dalit man was brutally hacked to death with swords by his in-laws to avenge the loss of their ‘family honour’.

Haresh Solanki, 25, had married 22-year-old Urmila eight months ago despite the woman's upper caste family disapproving of the relationship.

The couple were expecting their first child in a few months and Solanki was trying hard to wrest back his wife from her parent's illegal custody.

Eight members of the woman's family, including Urmila's father, Dashrathsinh Jhala, fatally assaulted him outside their home in the presence of law officers, who had gone there to mediate.

Jhala had deceitfully taken his daughter to his home and detained her.

When Solanki approached they charged at him with sticks and swords, slitting his throat as women police officers stood-by helplessly.

"Eight men came running and dragged Haresh out of the vehicle and beat him to death," Bhavika Bhagore, the official accompanying Solanki and an eye witness to the gruesome murder, told police in her complaint.

Widespread scourge

Nearly 300 cases of honour killings were reported between 2014 and 2016, India’s interior ministry said in a statement in 2018.

But many more go unreported, with critics saying the figure is just the tip of the iceberg.

Experts describe the murders by close family members or parents as an act to redeem the ‘lost honour’.

“Parents have no fear because they believe their identity is supreme and if they have given birth, they have a right to take away the life of their children for the sake of some misplaced notion of purity of their identity,” said Amit Thorat, an academic at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University.

He said the rapid changes in women’s lives have not matched the rigid norms of the larger society, often causing friction between the two. Deep-rooted patriarchy also fuels such crimes as women are not allowed to have control over their lives.

"Women are seen as repository of caste and religious practices and rituals. There is a sudden class and cultural transformation happening in India, where women are getting educated, working and choosing their partners.”

Experts have called for a separate law for crimes committed in the name of ‘honour’ and say treating such acts like ordinary crimes has added to the scourge, with India’s top court terming such murder as “unacceptable”.

But they continue with ferocity and often with impunity.

TRT World noted a sharp increase in such killings in June, with newspapers reporting at least 15 murders from across the country, including the killing of a 21-year-old pregnant woman by her two teenage brothers in central India.