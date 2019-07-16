Armed pirates attacked a Turkish cargo ship off the coast of Nigeria and took 10 sailors hostage, the shipping firm said on Tuesday.

Shipping company Kadioglu Denizcilik said another eight sailors were safe aboard the Turkish-flagged Paksoy-1 ship.

Kadioglu said its ship was attacked in the Gulf of Guinea as it sailed from Cameroon to Ivory Coast without freight.

"According to initial information, there were no injuries or casualties. Efforts for all our personnel to be safely released continue," the company said in a statement.

Speaking to reporters, the spokesman for Turkey's governing AK Party said the government was closely following the matter and called for the sailors to be returned safely.

He declined to give further details.