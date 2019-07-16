At least 11 civilians were killed and 14 others injured in fresh regime air strikes in the de-escalation zones in northwestern Syria on Tuesday, a war monitor said.

Three children were among 10 civilians killed in the village of Maar Shureen in the south of Idlib province, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Regime forces have also been locked in battle with Daesh and allied rebels on the edges of the bastion, which is held by Syria's former Al Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al Sham, including the north of Hama province.

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.