Haunted by PKK terrorists nearly three decades ago, a village in eastern Turkey has now turned into a peaceful abode.

Living in other Turkish cities all these years, residents always dreamed of returning to their homes. Their dreams were realised by the Turkish Armed Forces, who battled against the PKK terror group, to clear the area from terrorists.

Signs of a return to a peaceful life in the village are visible. One can see villagers tilling their fields or raising herds of animals on tracts of land.

The villagers who sought refuge in urban cities to escape from terror have populated their village once again, growing vegetables and fruits in their gardens.

Painful days

Recalling days when they were forced to migrate from their ancestral homes, village elder Tahsim Tetik remembers when there were attacks leaving behind death and destruction almost every day.