US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the situation with Turkey is not fair because Turkey wanted to buy US Patriot missile systems and Washington wouldn’t sell to Ankara.

"It's a very tough situation that they're in. And it's a very tough situation that we've been placed in the United States," Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

"With all of that being said, we're working through it. We'll see what happens, but it's not really fair," he added.

Trump said it was "foolish" for the US to not sell Patriots to "NATO member" Turkey.

"They were not allowed to buy Patriots here foolishly, and Turkey is a NATO member," Trump said.

"I've had a good relationship with President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan," Trump told journalists.

TRT World'sCourtney Kealy has more from Washington.