The PKK terror group has killed at least nine civilians, including children, this year in Turkey, according to the information gathered by Anadolu Agency.

In its more than 30-year armed campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The PKK killed at least one civilian and injured seven others as it detonated an improvised explosive device on a roadside in Turkey's eastern Agri province on June 1.

On June 10, the terror group again targeted road construction workers, who were building a road in the Yuksekova district of eastern Hakkari province. At least two workers were killed in the attack.

Also in June, a 53-year-old shepherd was kidnapped by the PKK in eastern Kars province.

Suleyman Guldere was abducted while he was herding his cattle in Yankipinar village.

Guldere’s body was found dead from a gunshot wound in a tent nearby Cemce neighbourhood.

The group continued to target shepherds in early July. Two more shepherds were found dead after being abducted by the PKK in southeastern Sirnak province.