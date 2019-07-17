The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday announced its verdict on India's petition challenging the death sentence given to Indian "spy" Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, ruling that Jadhav be allowed consular access and asking Pakistan to ensure "effective review" of his death sentence.

The Hague-based world court directed Pakistan to suspend the execution of the death penalty handed to Jadhav till it fulfills the new conditions ensuring consular access and "effectively" reviewing the case.

The court found by 15 votes to 1 that Pakistan had breached Jadhav's rights under the Vienna Convention on consular relations by not allowing Indian diplomats to visit him in jail, according to the document published on the court's website.

Unclear ruling?

The ICJ, however, rejected most of the other remedies sought by India, which included the annulment of Pakistan military court's decision convicting Jadhav, his release and his return to India.

The ICJ has no means to enforce its rulings, which are final and without appeal. It is unclear from the ruling what exactly would constitute an "effective review" of Jadhav's death sentence.

Both Pakistan and India hailed the decision as "victory" for their countries.

Jadhav, who Pakistan says is a serving officer in the Indian navy, was arrested in March 2016 in Mashakel town, a few miles from the border with Iran, and subsequently sentenced to death in 2017.

Pakistan says he was using the Muslim name Hussein Mubarak Patel on a forged passport.

Officials accuse Jadhav of running a spy network for India's powerful Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) intelligence agency from the Iranian port of Chabahar.