France on Wednesday expressed defiance in a row with the United States over taxing tech giants that threatens to dominate a G7 meeting, saying an international accord was the only way to solve the dispute.

The French Parliament earlier this month passed a new law that will tax digital giants on revenue accrued inside the country, even if their European headquarters are elsewhere, in a move that will affect US groups Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon.

The move infuriated the United States, which announced an unprecedented probe against France, which could trigger the imposition of tariffs.

"It is going to be difficult, I know. The American position has hardened recently," said Le Maire ahead of his meeting with Mnuchin, which was pushed back due to the US official's delayed flight.

Le Maire said he would make clear that the French Parliament had agreed the tax and this could only be withdrawn if there was an international agreement.

'Won't back down'

In comments to France Inter radio, Le Maire said France would not back down with its plans to impose a three-percent tax on revenue that tech firms earn from French sales, despite the threat of US retaliation.

"The possibility of US sanctions against France exists," Le Maire said. "There is a legal instrument for that and clearly there is the political will."

Even before the final vote by French lawmakers, the US announced it was opening a so-called Section 301 investigation into the measure.

A Section 301 investigation was used by the Trump administration to justify tariffs on China.

But Le Maire said, "France will not back down on the introduction of its national tax. It was decided upon, it was voted upon, it will be applied from 2019."

The minister had late Tuesday expressed confidence that the G7 could find a consensus for an international accord, which would be overseen by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

"This would be the best way to solve this problem," said Le Maire.