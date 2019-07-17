Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed one Turkish Consulate personnel was killed in an attack on Wednesday at a restaurant in Iraq's Erbil city.

Turkey condemned and vowed to respond to the attack.

"I condemn the atrocious attack on our consular employees in Erbil. I wish God's mercy on our employee who was martyred in the attack. We are continuing our efforts with the Iraqi authorities and local authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of the attack are found quickly," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted on Wednesday.

If needed, Ankara will send a delegation to Erbil, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara, Cavusoglu said three attackers were involved in the incident and Turkey is in contact with Baghdad and Erbil.

According to the restaurant owner, the attacker, in plainclothes and carrying two guns, targeted the Turkish diplomat dining in a restaurant in Erbil.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin vowed on Twitter, "the necessary response will be given to those who committed this treacherous attack."

Two Iraqi nationals were also shot and killed in the restaurant, Iraq's Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Sahhaf said.

TRT World 's Yusuf Erim has more details.

Investigation launched

Erbil's police chief Abdulhalik Talat said an investigation was immediately launched into the incident and detailed information will be shared later.

All the roads leading to other cities were blocked to prevent the attackers from escaping.

Security forces took measures in front of the restaurant, Huqqabaz, after the attack.

The last Turkish diplomat killed on duty was Omer Haluk Sipahioglu in 1994 in the Greek capital Athens.

Sources have told TRT World that the PKK terrorist group is believed to be behind the attack.

Turkey launched a military offensive in May against the terror group in northern Iraq.