Mohammed Katoub, a former dentist, has been documenting the human rights violations in Syria religiously for seven years. When one of the most brutal chemical attacks of the Syrian war hit his hometown eastern Ghouta on July 21, 2013, it was his wife’s birthday. He spent it documenting every single detail for a local human rights organisation in Ghouta, contacting the UN’s Damascus office, and repeating what happened to journalists on the phone over and over again. The Syrian regime was largely blamed for the poisonous sarin gas that killed hundreds of people that day.

On July 10 this year, when Katoub received the news in his office in the Turkish border city of Gaziantep that one of the hospitals in Syria’s Idlib was hit by regime airstrikes, he called his wife. “Sorry, I won’t be coming for dinner,” he said.

Now the Advocacy Manager of the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS), he needs to coordinate with the medical staff in Syria whenever they’re hit and report every single detail to the UN -- even though the UN’s role in the process hasn’t changed much since the Ghouta massacre.

Condemnations of attacks by the UN have largely avoided pointing the finger at the Syrian regime, Katoub says.

Its joint mission’s report with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), on the Ghouta massacre took five years and 18 visits to Syria. It finally concluded in 2018 that the regime’s evidence wasn’t sufficient to prove that it didn’t carry out the attack. It didn’t lead to any kind of accountability for the massacre.

In 2018, the last remaining opposition stronghold, Idlib was awaiting a final assault by the regime after the fall of eastern Ghouta in April. Having witnessed a brutal siege and relentless air campaign before fleeing his city of Ghouta, Katoub knew a humanitarian disaster was approaching.

So he and the other advocates discussed options with the local medical staff and decided to share the locations of some medical facilities with the UN -- a risky move that could either bring protection, or result badly.

It resulted badly. The UN was supposed to share the locations with the Syrian regime and its allies, so they wouldn’t target the medical facilities.

“Since then, there have been 35 attacks on the health facilities and 12 of those the ones we shared their coordinates with the OCHA (the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) to protect those facilities. But on the contrary, those facilities were targeted,” Katoub told TRT World.

The Syrian regime and its allies have capacity find the locations of the medical facilities, especially hospitals, as they track down ambulances, he says.

But Katoub remembers one medical primary health facility in the southern countryside of Aleppo was being hit after sharing its location, despite it could not be found by following the ambulances.