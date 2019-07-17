The number of undocumented migrants entering Mexico in the hope of reaching the United States dropped by almost a third in June, the foreign office said Wednesday, warning that a crisis was still on the way if the numbers didn't fall further.

Some 100,000 people, mostly Central Americans, entered Mexico in June, compared with 144,000 the month before, Deputy Foreign Minister for Latin America and the Caribbean Maximiliano Reyes told reporters.

Under the threat of export tariffs from Washington if it doesn't stem the flow of undocumented migrants towards the US, Mexico deployed thousands of troops and police at its borders in June and ramped up detentions and deportations.

If the unusually high numbers traversing the country continues, there's "a latent risk of a humanitarian crisis or that a misfortune will happen," said Reyes.

In previous years, an estimated 500,000 migrants annually crossed Mexico in search of the "American Dream."

Most are from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, fleeing poverty and violence instigated by drug traffickers or criminal gangs.