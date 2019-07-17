Thousands of people marched toward the governor's residence in San Juan on Wednesday, carrying Puerto Rican flags and chanting demands for Governor Ricardo Rossello to resign.

The crowd ranged from teenagers to retirees, with some waving the island's flag printed in black and grey rather than red, white and blue— to symbolize their discontent with a government they say is rife with corruption and scrimping on necessary public services.

Police erected concrete barricades and shop owners covered store windows with metal sheeting or plywood as if a hurricane were coming. The multi-coloured umbrellas that form a photogenic awning over the street in front of the governor's mansion were taken down.

"The final straw"

Karla Villalon has three elementary-age children and an 81-year-old grandmother. Her kids have been uprooted twice in two years when first one school, then another, was closed by budget cuts under Rossello. Her grandmother, a retired teacher, is anguished over the possibility of losing her pension in future rounds of cutbacks.

Villalon was outraged when Rossello's former education secretary was arrested and accused of steering millions in improper contracts to politically connected contractors. Then hundreds of pages of online chats between Rossello and members of his administration leaked, revealing the men mocking women, the handicapped and victims of Hurricane Maria.

Villalon has had enough.

"It's the final straw," the homemaker said before the march to the 16th-century fortress on San Juan harbour where the governor resides. "

My kids' classrooms have mould in them...There's just so much outrage that's been building over time."

Neglect by Washington

That feeling rippled across Puerto Rico, where many are angry over what they see as neglect by Washington and the US territory's own government.

The island is mired in crises. It is struggling to emerge from a debt-driven financial failure and a more than decade-long recession. It needs federal funding to help recover from Hurricane Maria, the 2017 storm that devastated the island's electrical system and a months-long failure to provide care to the elderly and medically vulnerable.

The outrage erupted after Rossello's former secretary of education and five other people were arrested on charges of steering federal money to unqualified, politically connected contractors.