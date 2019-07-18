The US is tightly limiting travel by Iranian officials visiting or assigned to the United Nations, sparking concern from the world body.

Representatives to the UN from Iran and some other countries have long had some limitations on their movements. But the new rules for Iranians — imposed as its foreign minister was preparing to arrive for UN meetings this week — are particularly strict.

Visiting officials, Iranian diplomats posted at the country's UN mission and their families now can travel only among Kennedy airport and three places in Manhattan: the mission, the Iranian ambassador's residence and a six-block radius that includes the UN headquarters, according to a diplomatic note sent Saturday to Iranian officials and seen by The Associated Press.

The diplomats can seek waivers for housing or hotels, but it is not known whether waivers would be granted or whether they could apply to doctors' appointments, children's schooling or other activities.

The new rules come amid rising tensions between two longtime adversaries. It's not immediately clear whether the limitations are the tightest the US has ever imposed, but they are far more restrictive than a previous policy that let Iranian representatives to the UN travel within a 25-mile radius of Columbus Circle in midtown Manhattan.

"Inhuman conditions"

"It is certainly not a friendly action," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters Wednesday at the UN.

He said that while he personally didn't need to go beyond the permitted places, the restrictions created "basically inhuman conditions" for the mission's diplomats and their families.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said the organization had raised concerns about the limitations with the US and Iranian missions.