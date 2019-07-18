Russia says the US is replacing regular army troops with private military contractors in northern Syria, putting the total number of mercenaries in the thousands.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news conference that in June alone 540 people including 70 including instructors and commanders entered the country.

"The number of personnel of PMCs [private military companies] in Syria exceeds 4,000,” she said. “The transfer of mercenaries is carried out by car in groups of 12-16 people.”

Mercenaries were brought in to train militants loyal to the US and protect oil facilities, according to Zakharova.

The militants in question belong to the local Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group, known as the YPG.

The PKK, which is proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the US and other Western states, is responsible for the killing of tens of thousands of civilians and security forces in Turkey.

They are allied to the US under the banner of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and control vast swathes of Syria with air protection provided by Washington.