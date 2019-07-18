At least 15 people died and more than 20 were injured on Thursday when a vehicle carrying irregular migrants crashed in eastern Turkey, a local official said.

The crash reportedly occurred when the driver lost control of the steering wheel and the vehicle plunged off the road in Ipekyolu, Van province.

"The efforts to rescue the injured and their transfer to the hospital continues. So far, 15 people died, more than 20 others were injured," Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez told Anadolu Agency.

Among those died were women and children, Bilmez said.