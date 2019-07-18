Pakistan's anti-corruption agency arrested former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday, drawing a furious response from opposition parties, which accused the government of trying to silence its opponents.

The National Accountability Bureau said in a statement Abbasi had been arrested in a case that was opened last year over a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal project.

'Another black day'

The arrest, as Abbasi was on his way to a news conference in the eastern city of Lahore, adds to a political scene already thick with accusations of corruption and abuse of office with opposition parties planning a day of protest next week.

"I believe today is yet another black day in Pakistan's history," Ahsan Iqbal, a senior parliamentarian from Abbasi's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, told reporters, accusing Prime Minister Imran Khan of trying to suppress the opposition.

"We are not afraid of your fascist acts. Don't think that you will gag our voices through such arrests," he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the head of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), the other main opposition party, condemned Abbasi's arrest which he said was part of a government "witch hunt" against elected representatives.

PML reacts