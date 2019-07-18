Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen, the centre-right German defence minister, became the first woman to hold the presidency of the EU Commission following a secret vote among MEPs on July 17. Out of 733 MEPs, 383 voted in favour of Von der Leyen, helping her to secure the 374 votes -- an absolute majority among the EU assembly members.

The president-elect, who's known to be a close aide of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, gave a speech immediately after she was named for the top post.

"The trust you placed in me is the confidence you placed in Europe. Your confidence in a united and strong Europe, from east to west, from south to north,” she said.

She will be replacing the Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on November 1.

From being a physician to Minister of Defence

The 60-year-old defence minister was born in Brussels in October 1958. Her family moved to Germany when she was 13. Von der Leyen is married with seven children and trained as a gynaecologist in Hanover. She has also studied economics at the London School of Economics before taking up a degree in medicine.

In 1990, Von der Leyen became a member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), like her father Ernst Albrecht, who was a German politician of the CDU and a former high-ranking European civil servant.

In 2003, she was appointed as minister of social affairs, women, family affairs and health in Lower Saxony, and in 2005 she became federal minister for family affairs, senior citizens, women and youth.

In her 29-year career in politics, she also became the first woman to serve as Germany's defence minister. Prior to that, she headed the German Bundestag in 2009 and served as federal minister of labour and social affairs.

Political stance

Once seen as a potential successor of Merkel, Von der Leyen's public image took a battering while serving as the minister of defence. She faced criticism for questioning the German army's leadership.