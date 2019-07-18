Russia has begun delivering its S-400 missile defence systems to Turkey despite threats and objections from the United States.

Turkey began receiving the components on July 12 and expects to completely deploy the missile system in the country by April 2020.

The US has retaliated by removing Turkey from its F-35 fighter jet programme.

"Turkey’s decision to purchase Russian S-400 air defence systems renders its continued involvement with the F-35 impossible," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The F-35 cannot coexist with a Russian intelligence-collection platform that will be used to learn about its advanced capabilities," Grisham said.

Meanwhile, hours after the US formally initiated the process to expel Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet programme, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking at the Aspen Institute’s annual security forum in Colorado, spoke of his concerns about the US decision.

Stoltenberg said such a move "is not good; bad for all of us".

Turkey on Thursday slammed the US decision, saying: "This unilateral step is incompatible with the spirit of alliance and does not rely on any legitimate justification."

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said: "Excluding Turkey, one of the main partners from the F-35 programme is unfair, and the claim that (the) S-400 system will weaken the F-35s is invalid."

To explain the significance of the decision, TRT World reached out to Edward Erickson, Professor of International Relations at Antalya Bilim University, and Merve Seren, Assistant Professor at the Department of International Relations of Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University.

The impact of the US’s decision on NATO

Erickson says that NATO will not be strongly affected and “will easily maintain an air supremacy/air strike capability” without Turkish F-35s, whose removal “does not damage NATO’s overall capability because the other air forces (like the USAF and RAF) will have so many F-35s”.

Seren disagrees and said: “[Washington’s decision] will create an impact on NATO’s strategic deterrence. Because the F-35 is a strategic weapon system which plays a strategic deterrence role against other challenger powers such as Russia.”

Turkey-NATO relations

Pointing out that NATO members such as the US, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain all have Patriots, Erickson says the alliance would “obviously” prefer that Turkey “acquire Patriot missiles because they are compatible with other NATO nations’ air defence systems”.

Yet, he says, that the integration of former Warsaw Pact countries into NATO demonstrated that Russian weaponry could co-exist alongside Western arms.

“NATO has a 20-year history of operating Soviet and Russian equipment alongside NATO systems,” he says, referring to Poland, Romania, Hungary and others that “still use Soviet aircraft and tanks."

The fact that Turkey has S-400s is more of a problem for the US than NATO, Erickson suggests.