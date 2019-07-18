A mobile hospital set up in a bus has launched in Turkey’s southwestern resort town of Bodrum.

Fabricated and designed by Turkish engineers and specialists, the world’s first eight-bed hospital on wheels is fitted with all facilities to monitor vital functions of patients.

The camera system located in the bus also enables it to make live broadcasts to the nearest hospital or health institutions instantly, by transferring patients’ vital status.

Head of Proje Yapim Company, Gokhan Sen, told reporters that the bus is suitable to be used in all kind of disasters and mass events. It is also capable of providing services equivalent to eight ambulances, he said.