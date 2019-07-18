Turkey's removal from the F-35 fighter jet programme would have “adverse” effects on NATO's power, particularly on its southern flank, the country’s defence minister said on Thursday.

“Expecting the US to avoid steps that could harm the relations of two countries is the most natural right of Turkey as a strategic partner,” Hulusi Akar told Anadolu Agency after inspection of troops deployed along the country’s border with Syria.

The “unilateral and unfair decision” to try to remove Turkey from the F-35 project “is not based on legitimate justification,” he added.

On Wednesday, Washington announced it was taking Turkey out of the F-35 fighter jet programme, following the threats to do so over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system.

The statement underlined that Turkey-US relations will not follow healthy progress with the unilateral impositions.