WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Africa army reviews uniform policy, allows women to wear headscarves
The army says Muslim women will be allowed to wear headscarves with their uniforms as part of an interim agreement while talks continue with the Muslim Judicial Council.
South Africa army reviews uniform policy, allows women to wear headscarves
Major Fatima Isaacs who has been threatened with dismissal for refusing to remove her hijab will appear before the military court next month. / TRTWorld
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
July 18, 2019

The South African National Defence Force is reviewing its uniform policy for the first time in history. 

It has entered into negotiations with the Muslim Judicial Council after a soldier was threatened with dismissal for refusing to remove her hijab and an interim agreement has been reached.

The army says Muslim women will be allowed to wear headscarves with their uniforms while talks continue over a possible permanent change to the policy. 

RECOMMENDED

Major Fatima Isaacs who has served as a forensic pathologist in South Africa's Defence Force for 10 years appeared in a military court earlier this month where she was charged with disobeying a direct command to remove her headscarf.TRT World'sMelanie Rice reports from Cape Town, South Africa

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
UN urges 'maximum restraint' in Iran amid protests
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach