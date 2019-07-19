South Korea has to rebuild trust with Japan in a deepening bilateral row, a Japanese government official said on Friday, adding that trade curbs Japan has put on South Korea do not threaten global high-tech supply chains.

The bilateral dispute took a tragic turn earlier on Friday when a South Korean man set himself on fire in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul in an apparent protest and later died from his injuries.

"If a relationship of trust is not rebuilt, it will be difficult to have a dialogue on trade management and policy," Jun Iwamatsu, director of trade control policy at Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry told a news conference.

Export curbs imposed by Japan this month have had absolutely no impact on global supply chains, Iwamatsu said.

Forced labour

A row over compensation for Korean forced labourers has spilled over into trade between the two US allies in high-tech materials used to make memory chips and screens.

Relations between the neighbours have been difficult for decades because of South Korean resentment of Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of the Korean peninsula.

South Korea's ambassador to Japan Nam Gwan-pyo was summoned to meet Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Friday, a day after a midnight deadline set by Japan for South Korea to accept third-country arbitration of the forced labour dispute passed.

South Korea has rejected third-country arbitration and Kono said Seoul must take swift measures to correct what Japan says was an improper ruling last year by South Korea's Supreme Court ordering two Japanese firms to compensate the wartime workers.

Japan says the issue of compensation was settled under a 1965 treaty which established diplomatic relations between the two nations post World War Two.

"What the South Korean government is doing now is equivalent to subverting the post-World War Two international order," Kono said.

Nam responded that South Korea was working every day to create an environment where the lawsuits could be dealt with in a way that would be acceptable to both sides and not harm bilateral ties.

The two diplomats exchanged testy remarks in front of reporters, with Kono interrupting when Nam said South Korea had already proposed a plan to resolve the issue.

"Hold on," Kono said. "We've already told the South Korean side the South Korean proposal was totally unacceptable, and that that is not something that would redress the situation where international law is violated. It is extremely impertinent to propose it again by pretending to not know that."

Neither official specified what that plan was, but last month Japan rejected a South Korean proposal to form a joint fund with Japan to compensate South Korean plaintiffs.

Later, South Korea's foreign ministry rejected Japan's call for third-party arbitration as arbitrary and said Japan must instead remember the wrongs it committed during colonial rule and make efforts to heal the wound.