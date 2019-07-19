The man suspected of torching an animation studio and killing 33 people in Japan's worst mass killing in two decades had been convicted for robbery and treated for mental illness, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday.

The suspect, whom police named as Shinji Aoba, 41, was sentenced to 3.5 years for robbing a convenience store in 2012, NHK said. Police officials in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, declined to comment on the verdict.

After his release, Aoba spent some time in facilities for former convicts. He had also received treatment for mental illness from caretakers who visited his home, NHK said.

At least 10 people were left in critical condition.

'Angry' attacker